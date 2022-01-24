Global Spinal Traction Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spinal Traction market was valued at 4314.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spinal traction devices are used to decompress and stabilize the spine to treat various spine disorders or orthopaedic conditions such as muscle contracture, bone fractures, bone deformities such as oliosis, kyphosis and lordosis, etc.The global spinal traction devices market is driven by growing geriatric population, rising cases of spinal cord diseases and trauma, rising number of spinal surgery, increasing awareness and screening, and developing healthcare.

By Market Verdors:

Saunders Group

Scrip

BTL

Stoll Medizintechnik

Hill Laboratories

VAX-D Medical Technologies

Spinetronics

Dentsply International

Medtronic

CERT Health Sciences

Spinal Designs International

By Types:

Manual Spinal Traction

Mechanical Spinal Traction

By Applications:

Slipped Discs

Bone Spurs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated Discs

Facet Disease

Sciatica

Foramina Stenosis

Pinched Nerves

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Spinal Traction Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spinal Traction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Manual Spinal Traction

1.4.3 Mechanical Spinal Traction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spinal Traction Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Slipped Discs

1.5.3 Bone Spurs

1.5.4 Degenerative Disc Disease

1.5.5 Herniated Discs

1.5.6 Facet Disease

1.5.7 Sciatica

1.5.8 Foramina Stenosis

1.5.9 Pinched Nerves

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Spinal Traction Market

1.8.1 Global Spinal Traction Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spinal Traction Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spinal Traction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spinal Traction Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spinal Traction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Spinal Traction Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spinal Trac

