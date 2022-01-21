Disposable Safety Syringes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Safety Syringes in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Disposable Safety Syringes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Safety Syringes market was valued at 8596.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scalable Disposable Safety Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Safety Syringes include BD, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Sol-Millennum, M tier Medical Limited, Medline and DMC Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Safety Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Scalable Disposable Safety Syringes

Non-scalable Disposable Safety Syringes

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Subcutaneous injection

Intramuscular injection

Intravenous injection

Others

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Safety Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Safety Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Safety Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Disposable Safety Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Cardinal Health

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

Retractable Technologies

Sol-Millennum

M tier Medical Limited

Medline

DMC Medical

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Products Co., Ltd

Anhui Tiankang medical Polytron Technologies Inc.

Jiangxi Sansin Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Safety Syringes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Safety Syringes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Safety Syringes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Safety Syringes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Safety Syringes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Safety Syringes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Safety Syringes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Safety Syringes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposabl

