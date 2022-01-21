N95 Disposable Respirator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The N95 disposable mask is a N95 respirator that is intended for use in a healthcare setting. The N95 designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95 % of very small (0.3 micron) test particles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Disposable Respirator in global, including the following market information:

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five N95 Disposable Respirator companies in 2021 (%)

The global N95 Disposable Respirator market was valued at 2509.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1437 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat-fold Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N95 Disposable Respirator include 3M, Honeywell, BYD, Owens Minor, Makrite, Moldex-Metric, Medicom, Allmed-Medical and Dr ger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N95 Disposable Respirator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat-fold Type

Cup Style

Others

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Medical Institutions

Industrial

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Honeywell

BYD

Owens Minor

Makrite

Moldex-Metric

Medicom

Allmed-Medical

Dr ger

Kimberly-clark

Prestige Ameritech

UVEX

VENUS Safety & Health

CM

DACH

Yuanqin

Winner

Irema

Shanghai Dasheng

Mebiphar

Japan Vilene

Nti Vina

Gerson

