N95 Disposable Respirator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N95 Disposable Respirator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The N95 disposable mask is a N95 respirator that is intended for use in a healthcare setting. The N95 designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95 % of very small (0.3 micron) test particles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of N95 Disposable Respirator in global, including the following market information:
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five N95 Disposable Respirator companies in 2021 (%)
The global N95 Disposable Respirator market was valued at 2509.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1437 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat-fold Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N95 Disposable Respirator include 3M, Honeywell, BYD, Owens Minor, Makrite, Moldex-Metric, Medicom, Allmed-Medical and Dr ger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N95 Disposable Respirator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat-fold Type
- Cup Style
- Others
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Medical Institutions
- Industrial
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies N95 Disposable Respirator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Honeywell
- BYD
- Owens Minor
- Makrite
- Moldex-Metric
- Medicom
- Allmed-Medical
- Dr ger
- Kimberly-clark
- Prestige Ameritech
- UVEX
- VENUS Safety & Health
- CM
- DACH
- Yuanqin
- Winner
- Irema
- Shanghai Dasheng
- Mebiphar
- Japan Vilene
- Nti Vina
- Gerson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N95 Disposable Respirator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N95 Disposable Respirator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N95 Disposable Respirator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N95 Disposable Respirator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N95 Disposable Respirator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N95 Disposable Respirator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Disposable Respirator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N95 Disposable Respirator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95 Disposable Respirato
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global N95 Disposable Respirator Market Outlook 2022
China Disposable Respirator Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027
N95 Disposable Respirator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027