Needle-free Injection Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring.

Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Needle-free Injection Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Needle-free Injection Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Needle-free Injection Systems market was valued at 205.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 287.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reusable Injector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Needle-free Injection Systems include Antares Pharma, Endo International plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Injex Pharma, National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip), Recipharm, European Pharma Group (InsuJet), Miracle Medical and Medical International Technology (MIT), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Needle-free Injection Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market, by Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Power, 2021 (%)

Reusable Injector

Single-use Injector

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Others

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Needle-free Injection Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Needle-free Injection Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Needle-free Injection Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Needle-free Injection Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Antares Pharma

Endo International plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Injex Pharma

National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip)

Recipharm

European Pharma Group (InsuJet)

Miracle Medical

Medical International Technology (MIT)

Akra Dermojet

PharmaJet

Portal Instruments

Crossject Medical Technology

MIKA MEDICAL

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

D’Antonio Consultants International

Lepu Medical

TECHiJET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Needle-free Injection Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Power

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Needle-free Injection Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Needle-free Injection Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Needle-free Injection Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Needle-free Injection Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Needle-free Injection Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Needle-free Injection Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Needle-free Injection Systems Companies

