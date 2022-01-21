Portable Phlegm Suction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable phlegm suction unit is an oil-free lubrication suction device, which is suitable to use by patient who has difficulty in phlegm removal due to illness, coma and operation as well as for aspirating liquid such as blood and pus during clinical practice. It is the commonly applied medical device in the emergency room, operating room and for nursing in sick room or home health care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Phlegm Suction in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Phlegm Suction companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Phlegm Suction market was valued at 619.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 853.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

15L/min Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Phlegm Suction include Medela, CA-MI, Laerdal Medical, Ohio Medical, Yuwell, Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment, Anjue Medical, Apex Medical and Vega Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Phlegm Suction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

15L/min

18L/min

20L/min

26L/min

Others

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Others

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Phlegm Suction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Phlegm Suction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Phlegm Suction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Phlegm Suction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medela

CA-MI

Laerdal Medical

Ohio Medical

Yuwell

Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment

Anjue Medical

Apex Medical

Vega Technologies

Cliq

L wenstein Medical

ASSEKA GmbH

ATMOS MedizinTechnik

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Phlegm Suction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Phlegm Suction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Phlegm Suction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Phlegm Suction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Phlegm Suction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Phlegm Suction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Phlegm Suction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Phlegm Suction Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Phlegm Suction Companies

4 Sights by Product

