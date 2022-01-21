Modular Hospital Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modular Hospital Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A modular building is a prefabricated building that consists of repeated sections called modules.[1] Modularity involves constructing sections away from the building site, then delivering them to the intended site. Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing for a variety of configurations and styles. After placement, the modules are joined together using inter-module connections, also known as inter-connections. The inter-connections tie the individual modules together to form the overall building structure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Modular Hospital in Global, including the following market information:
Global Modular Hospital Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Modular Hospital market was valued at 6554.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8975.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Modular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Modular Hospital include ABMSC, Cadolto, Block, Karmod, ZEPPELIN, Cotaplan, Gaptek, ENAK MEDICAL SOLUTIONS and Operamed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Modular Hospital companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modular Hospital Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Modular Hospital Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Permanent Modular
- Relocatable Modular
Global Modular Hospital Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Modular Hospital Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military Use
- Civil Use
Global Modular Hospital Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Modular Hospital Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Modular Hospital revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Modular Hospital revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABMSC
- Cadolto
- Block
- Karmod
- ZEPPELIN
- Cotaplan
- Gaptek
- ENAK MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
- Operamed
- ARPA EMC
- EIR Healthcare
- Mobile Healthcare Facilities
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modular Hospital Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modular Hospital Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modular Hospital Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modular Hospital Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Modular Hospital Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modular Hospital Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modular Hospital Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modular Hospital Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Modular Hospital Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Modular Hospital Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Hospital Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modular Hospital Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Hospital Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Modular Hospital Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
