Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P receptor 1 or S1P1), also known as endothelial differentiation gene 1 (EDG1) is a protein that in humans is encoded by the S1PR1 gene. S1PR1 is a G-protein-coupled receptor which binds the bioactive signaling molecule sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P). S1PR1 belongs to a sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subfamily comprising five members (S1PR1-5). S1PR1 was originally identified as an abundant transcript in endothelial cells and it has an important role in regulating endothelial cell cytoskeletal structure, migration, capillary-like network formation and vascular maturation. In addition, S1PR1 signaling is important in the regulation of lymphocyte maturation, migration and trafficking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 in global, including the following market information:
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 market was valued at 3486.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5990.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fingolimod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 include Novartis AG and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fingolimod
- Siponimod
- Ozanimod
- Other
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novartis AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Market Outlook 2022
Global and China Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor (S1PR) Modulator Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027