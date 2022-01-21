Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Functional dyspepsia, also known as non-ulcer dyspepsia or indigestion, is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting the gastrointestinal tract, including stomach pain or discomfort, nausea, bloating and belching. The condition is diagnosed when no obvious cause can be found for the symptoms present, though a small percentage of cases are caused by infection with the germ Helicobacter pylori.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Dyspepsia Drug in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Functional Dyspepsia Drug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Dyspepsia Drug market was valued at 6121.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7365.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Prokinetic Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Dyspepsia Drug include Bayer, Sumitomo, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Teva, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Functional Dyspepsia Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Prokinetic Drugs

Gastric Antisecretory Drugs

Others

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Drugstores

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Dyspepsia Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Dyspepsia Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Dyspepsia Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Functional Dyspepsia Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Sumitomo

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharma

Eisai

Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Dyspepsia Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Dyspepsia Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Dyspepsia Drug Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Dyspepsia Drug Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Functional Dyspepsia Drug Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Dyspepsia Dru

