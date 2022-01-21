Surgical Gowns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical Gowns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A surgical gown is a personal protective garment intended to be worn by health care personnel during surgical procedures to protect both the patient and health care personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Gowns in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Gowns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgical Gowns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Surgical Gowns companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Gowns market was valued at 1254.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1579.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Surgical Gowns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Gowns include Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann, Molnlycke Health Care, Medline Industries, Owens & Minor, Kimberly-clark, Hogy Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksj? and Lohmann & Rauscher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Gowns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Gowns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Surgical Gowns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disposable Surgical Gowns
- Reusable Surgical Gowns
Global Surgical Gowns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Surgical Gowns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Surgical Gowns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Surgical Gowns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surgical Gowns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surgical Gowns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surgical Gowns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Surgical Gowns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cardinal Health
- Paul Hartmann
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Medline Industries
- Owens & Minor
- Kimberly-clark
- Hogy Medical
- Ahlstrom-Munksj?
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- Winner Medical
- TIDI Products
- Zhende Medical
- priMED Medical Products
- FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS
- Priontex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Gowns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Gowns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Gowns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Gowns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Gowns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Gowns Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Gowns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Gowns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Gowns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Gowns Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Gowns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Gowns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Gowns Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Gowns Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Gowns Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Gowns Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Gowns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Disposable Surgical Gowns
