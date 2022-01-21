Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The quality of a pharmaceutical product is defined as one that is pure, correctly identified, effective and safe to use. Customers and patients have an ethical (and legal) right to expect quality pharmaceutical products. The warehouse plays a pivotal role in manufacturing quality products, as it is responsible for all incoming goods (including labeling and packaging) and for releasing finished products.

A pharmaceutical warehouse must be expertly managed and run in compliance in order for the company to protect and distribute a quality product. These compliant practices include control over receiving goods, quality control, storing materials, components and products, fulfilling picking requests and shipping the product to the marketplace. These practices must be completely traceable in order to protect the integrity and stability of the product and its packaging.

Pharmaceutical Warehousing provides integrated pharmaceutical warehousing services including cold storage and circulation of medicines, bulk pharmaceutical chemicals, and medical equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing market was valued at 2838.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4249.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0 to 8 Degrees Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing include Americold, Lineage Logistics, United States Cold Storage, DHL, Nichirei Logistics Group, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, Congebec and Conestoga Cold Storage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0 to 8 Degrees

1 to 5 Degrees

2 to 8 Degrees

-20 to -30 Degrees

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blood and Blood Products

Vaccine

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Americold

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage

DHL

Nichirei Logistics Group

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

Congebec

Conestoga Cold Storage

Kloosterboer

Hanson Logistics

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

Trenton Cold Storage

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Refrigerated Warehousing Players in Global Market

3.6.1

