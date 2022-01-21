Proton Pump Inhibitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of medications whose main action is a pronounced and long-lasting reduction of stomach acid production.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) reduce the production of acid by blocking the enzyme in the wall of the stomach that produces acid. Acid is necessary for the formation of most ulcers in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and the reduction of acid with PPIs prevents ulcers and allows any ulcers that exist in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum to heal.

PPIs are among the most widely sold medications in the world. The class of proton-pump inhibitor medications is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines.

Medically used proton pump inhibitors: Omeprazole, Lansoprazole, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole.

The global Proton Pump Inhibitors market was valued at 12540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.1% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Proton Pump Inhibitors include Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Sun Pharma, Teva, Eisai Co., Mylan and AOSAIKANG Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Takeda

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Sun Pharma

Teva

Eisai Co.

Mylan

AOSAIKANG Pharma

Luoxin Pharma

LIVZON

Eastchina Pharma

