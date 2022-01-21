Toxin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Botulinum toxin (BTX) is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species. It prevents the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings at the neuromuscular junction and thus causes flaccid paralysis. Infection with the bacterium causes the disease botulism. The toxin is also used commercially in medicine, cosmetics and research.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toxin in global, including the following market information:

Global Toxin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toxin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Vial)

Global top five Toxin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toxin market was valued at 4836.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9057.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50U Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toxin include Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, US World Meds, Hugel and Daewoong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toxin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toxin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Vial)

Global Toxin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50U

100U

Others

Global Toxin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Vial)

Global Toxin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Cosmetic

Global Toxin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Vial)

Global Toxin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toxin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toxin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toxin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Vial)

Key companies Toxin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Ipsen

Medytox

LIBP

Merz Pharmaceuticals

US World Meds

Hugel

Daewoong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toxin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toxin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toxin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toxin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toxin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toxin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toxin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toxin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toxin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toxin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toxin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toxin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toxin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toxin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toxin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toxin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Toxin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 50U

4.1.3 100U

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Toxin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Toxin Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Glo

