Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Head lice are small, wingless, blood-sucking insects that attack the hair. They feed on the blood of your scalp, which causes irritation or sometimes large pimples on the head. The male lice are much larger compared to the female lice. Head lice are transmissible if you get infected with head lice. Head lice are characterized by symptoms such as severe itching, tingling sensation when the hair moves, and sores on the scalp, neck, and shoulders. Head lice infestation is caused by poor personal hygiene. Head lice can be treated with over-the-counter drugs and prescribed drugs. There are many treatment options available to get rid of head lice, but most treatments need to be used twice or more. The second treatment takes place after a week to kill any newly hatched nits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Head Lice Infestation Treatment in global, including the following market information:

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Head Lice Infestation Treatment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Head Lice Infestation Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OTC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Head Lice Infestation Treatment include Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Stada Arzneimittel, Prestige Brands, Oystershell Consumer Health, Reckitt Benckier, Perrigo, ParaPRO, TecLabs and Alliance Pharma Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Head Lice Infestation Treatment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OTC

Prescription

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Children

Adults

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Head Lice Infestation Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Head Lice Infestation Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Head Lice Infestation Treatment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Head Lice Infestation Treatment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Stada Arzneimittel

Prestige Brands

Oystershell Consumer Health

Reckitt Benckier

Perrigo

ParaPRO

TecLabs

Alliance Pharma Inc.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Logic Product Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End User

1.3 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Head Lice Infestation Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Head Lice Infestation Treatment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Head Lice Infestation Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Head Lice Infestation Treatment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Head Lice Infestation Treatment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Head Lice Infestation Treat

