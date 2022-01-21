Dry Eye Syndrome Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is the condition of having dry eyes. Other associated symptoms include irritation, redness, discharge, and easily fatigued eyes. Blurred vision may also occur. The symptoms can range from mild and occasional to severe and continuous. Scarring of the cornea may occur in some cases without treatment.

In this report, we mainly study the drugs and eye drops for dry eye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Eye Syndrome in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6791363/global-dry-eye-syndrome-2022-2028-981

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Dry Eye Syndrome companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Eye Syndrome market was valued at 5540.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7443.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Artificial Tears Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Eye Syndrome include Allergan, Alcon, Novartis, Santen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Thea pharmaceuticals, URSAPHARM and SIMILASAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Eye Syndrome manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Artificial Tears

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Others

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Eye Syndrome revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Eye Syndrome revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Eye Syndrome sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Dry Eye Syndrome sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Alcon

Novartis

Santen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb

Thea pharmaceuticals

URSAPHARM

SIMILASAN

Akorn

United Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Jianfeng Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dry-eye-syndrome-2022-2028-981-6791363

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Eye Syndrome Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Eye Syndrome Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Eye Syndrome Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Eye Syndrome Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Eye Syndrome Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Eye Syndrome Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Eye Syndrome Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Eye Syndrome Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Swine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028