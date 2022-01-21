ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope or Flexible laryngoscopy is a quick, effective way for the ENT doctor to get a look at your child?s airway, including the nose, the throat and the voice box.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope in global, including the following market information:
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope companies in 2021 (%)
The global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope market was valued at 837.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1310.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope include Olympus, Ambu, PENTAX, Fujifilm, Karl Storz, Aohua Endoscopy, Orlvision, SonoScape and Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope
- Reusable ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)
- Adult
- Pediatric
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Olympus
- Ambu
- PENTAX
- Fujifilm
- Karl Storz
- Aohua Endoscopy
- Orlvision
- SonoScape
- Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology
- Zhuhai Vision Medical Techn
- Visionflex
- Happersberger otopront GmbH
- OPTOMIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by End User
1.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
