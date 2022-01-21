ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope or Flexible laryngoscopy is a quick, effective way for the ENT doctor to get a look at your child?s airway, including the nose, the throat and the voice box.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope in global, including the following market information:

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope companies in 2021 (%)

The global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope market was valued at 837.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1310.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope include Olympus, Ambu, PENTAX, Fujifilm, Karl Storz, Aohua Endoscopy, Orlvision, SonoScape and Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope

Reusable ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Adult

Pediatric

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olympus

Ambu

PENTAX

Fujifilm

Karl Storz

Aohua Endoscopy

Orlvision

SonoScape

Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology

Zhuhai Vision Medical Techn

Visionflex

Happersberger otopront GmbH

OPTOMIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End User

1.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

