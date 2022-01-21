Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunoassay technique where the label, i.e. the true ?indicator? of the analytic reaction, is a luminescent molecule. CLIA instruments progressively infiltrated the immunometric assay domain, eventually being used to measure serum concentrations of hormones, drugs, vitamins, tumour markers, infectious disease markers, myocardial damage markers and, finally, autoantibodies. Today, autoantibody detection in immunochemiluminescence can be carried out on instruments specifically dedicated to the autoimmunology laboratory as stand-alone instrumentation or as part of an automated analytical platform.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers market was valued at 2397.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3894.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-Automated Clia Analyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Snibe, DiaSorin, Luminex Corporation and Tosoh Bioscience, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semi-Automated Clia Analyzers
- Fully Automated Clia Analyzers
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Endocrinology
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Autoimmune Disease
- Others
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche Diagnostics
- Abbott
- Siemens Healthcare
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter
- Snibe
- DiaSorin
- Luminex Corporation
- Tosoh Bioscience
- Sysmex
- Beijing Leadman Biochemis
- Mindray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia) Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chemiluminescence
