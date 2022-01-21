Medical Cold Plasma Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool, which used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Cold Plasma in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Medical Cold Plasma companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Cold Plasma market was valued at 71 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 218.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Atmospheric Cold Plasma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Cold Plasma include Apyx Medical, Terraplasma Medical, Wacker Chemie, Neoplas Tools, ADTEC Plasma Technology, Plasmatreat, Relyon Plasma GmbH and CINOGY System GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Cold Plasma manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-pressure Cold Plasma

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Other

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Cold Plasma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Cold Plasma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Cold Plasma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Cold Plasma sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Medical Cold Plasma sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apyx Medical

Terraplasma Medical

Wacker Chemie

Neoplas Tools

ADTEC Plasma Technology

Plasmatreat

Relyon Plasma GmbH

CINOGY System GmbH

