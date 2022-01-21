Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transesophageal ultrasound transducers are used as an alternate way to perform a heart scan. A narrow probe with a specialized tip is inserted into the patient?s esophagus and provides life-saving imagery and Doppler evaluation of the heart and the arteries around it. Doctors often use this option, known as an echocardiogram, when they want a more detailed image the sound waves can produce than the images obtained using a standard EKG. Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe can be reused after Disinfection.

The art of disinfecting transesophagael (TEE) ultrasound probes is very different and challenging when compared to other endocavity probes, i.e. a colonoscope or gastroscope. The industry, for years, has categorized TEE probes as an endoscope. The similarities of TEE probes to endoscopes are minor. Take the colonoscope and gastroscope, they are similar in length to the TEE probe but that is the only similarity. To properly reprocess a TEE ultrasound probe the technician should be aware of the delicate nature of the various components. A critical difference between the colonoscope and gastroscope is that the TEE probe can?t be completely submerged into the rinse and high-level disinfectant bathes. The TEE ultrasound probe is not water tight and the complete submersion of the probe could cause serious damage and result in the probes inoperability. A thorough understanding of the TEE ultrasound probe, of how it can and should be reprocessed, is critical. This knowledge will lead to minimized TEE ultrasound probe damage, improved patient outcome and allow for proper reprocessing that will minimize HAIs.

In this report, we study the Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors market was valued at 59 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 71 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection (LLDs/ILDs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors include CIVCO Medical Solutions, CS Medical, Medivators (Cantel Medical), Germitec and Soluscope, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection (LLDs/ILDs)

High-Level Disinfection (HLD)

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CIVCO Medical Solutions

CS Medical

Medivators (Cantel Medical)

Germitec

Soluscope

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reusable Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Disinfectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top

