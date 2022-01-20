Global Indium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth`s crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO).Indium industry has high raw materials barrier. Currently, Resource-rich countries of indium are China, Peru, Korea, Canada and Russia. Globally, zinc concentrates were the principal source of primary indium and resource-rich countries are the major producers of primary indium, such as China and Canada. Secondary feedstock was from ITO producers and Japan was a significant producer and recycler of indium. China was the leading producer of refined indium, accounting for more than one-half of global primary production. According to our investigation and USGS, the production volume of indium in China is about 400 MT in 2017. Yunnan, Hunan, Guangxi are the major provinces of indium and China Germanium, Guangxi Debang, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry are the tycoons of indium. In the recent years, there are two producers of secondary indium in China. Japan was a significant producer and recycler of indium and also the largest consumption region of indium owning to the indium tin oxide. Dowa Metals and Mining Co. Ltd. had the capacity to produce about 70 MT/yr of primary indium and to recover up to 150 MT/yr of secondary indium at its zinc smelter and rare metals recycling facility in Akita. Japan was the leading consumer of indium, mostly for the production of ITO. Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Tosoh Corporation is the major manufacturers of ITO in Japan.

By Market Verdors:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

By Types:

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

By Applications:

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Indium Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Indium Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Primary Indium

1.4.3 Secondary Indium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indium Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 ITO

1.5.3 Semiconductor

1.5.4 Solder and Alloys

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Indium Market

1.8.1 Global Indium Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Indium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Indium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Indium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Indium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Indium Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Indium Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Indium Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Indium Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Indium Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (201

