Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Honeycomb sandwich is widely used in lightweight construction especially in aerospace industries because of their high specific strengths and stiffness. The typical sandwich panel consists of a lightweight core covered by two thin face sheets (skin). Each face sheet may be an isotropic material or a fiber-reinforce composite laminate while the core material may either be of metallic / aramid honeycomb or metallic / polymeric foam.USA is the dominate producer of honeycomb sandwich, the production is 11089 k sqm in 2015, according for about 32.88% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 28.05%. China also has the highest production growth rate of 6.13% from 2011 to 2015. And China is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the honeycomb sandwich industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the USA, Europe, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese honeycomb sandwich production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in honeycomb sandwich industry are Hexcel, Liming Honeycomb, Gill Corporation, EconCore. Hexcel is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 12.06% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 29.60% share of the market in 2015. DuPont is the dominate producer of Nomex. Almost all of aramid honeycomb manufacturers purchased Nomex paper from DuPont as the raw material. Basically, DuPont monopolize the upstream market. And the price of Nomex paper keep increasing tendency in recent years. Therefore, the price of aramid honeycomb panel is higher year by year. While with lower price of aluminum, the price of aluminum honeycomb panel has been falling in recent years.

By Market Verdors:

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

