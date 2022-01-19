Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings.It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications. The technical barriers of phenolic foam board are relatively high, and the major players are Kingspan Insulation, Asahi Kasei, Unilin(Xtratherm), Sekisui Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tenlead, Guibao, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, and Lions. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and United Kingdom. China is the largest consumer, almost 37.46% of total consumption in 2016, followed by Europe with 22.59% of consumption share. Phenolic foam board has a wide range of applications. Phenolic foam board is used in in industry use and building use. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global phenolic foam board market. The demand for phenolic foam board is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Phenolic foam board industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of phenolic foam board has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of phenolic foam board. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in phenolic foam board industry will become more intense. This is the end of phenolic foam board report.

By Market Verdors:

Kingspan Insulation

Asahi Kasei

Unilin(Xtratherm)

LG Hausys

Sekisui Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tenlead

Guibao

Langfang Sanxing Chemical

Lions

By Types:

Insulation Thickness (mm)?40

40Insulation Thickness (mm)>80

By Applications:

Industry Use

Building Use

