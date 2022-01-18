Global Dimethyl Ether Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean energy source and as it generates no sulfur oxide or soot during combustion, its environmental impact is low. Owing to its non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME is easy to handle and therefore can be used as a domestic-sector fuel (substitute for LPG), transportation fuel (diesel vehicles, fuel cell vehicles), power plant fuel (thermal plants, cogeneration plants, stationary fuel cells), and as a raw material for chemical products. Given the above-described superior properties, if DME were to become widely available in large volumes at a reasonable price, DME could be used as a fuel in a wide variety of fields.As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production. There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

Chemours(DuPont)

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

By Types:

Direct Synthesis

Indirect Synthesis

By Applications:

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellant

Transportation Fuel

