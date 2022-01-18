Global Mica Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The mica group of sheet silicate minerals includes several closely related minerals with nearly perfect crystal structure. It is basically a mineral name for a group of minerals that are physically and chemically similar. It is stable upon exposure to electricity, light, moisture, and extreme temperature.It acts as a filler & extender, provides smooth consistency, improved workability of the compound, and provides resistance to cracking. Furthermore, mica is used in paint industry as a pigment extender to facilitate suspension, prevent shrinkage, reduce chalking, and increase the resistance of the paint film.

By Market Verdors:

Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company

Daruka Minerals

Mica Manufacturing

The Premier Mica Company

USAMICA

BASF Catalysts

Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.

Santa Fe Gold Corporation

By Types:

Natural

Synthetic

By Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Construction

Cosmetics

