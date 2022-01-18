Global Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LCPs (Liquid Crystal Polymers) are partially crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. LCPs form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. LCPs are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. LCPs are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries.Currently, LCP is still a high-end engineering plastics, compared to traditional engineering plastics, it has an absolute performance advantage, it is possible for few to manufacture the product, which leads to downstream consumer of bargaining power is not high, but upstream raw materials declining year by year, LCP product prices have reduced, but only slightly.

By Market Verdors:

Celanese(US)

Sumitomo Chemical(JP)

Polyplastics(JP)

Ueno Fine Chemicals(JP)

Toray(JP)

Solvay Plastic(BE)

AIE(CN)

Shanghai PRET(CN)

By Types:

Basic Grade

Health Grade

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronic

Medical Devices

