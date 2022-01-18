Global Battery Separator Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Battery Separator Films are kind of diaphragm material between the cathode and the anode in a battery to insulate electrons while freely transit the electrolyte ions. It is the separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. Lithium battery and lead battery are two main batteries in nowadays market. Battery separator films, the analyzed object in this report, are widely used in the former. Battery Separator Films are polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which play a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.The lithium battery cell, where battery separator films are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost. The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit.

By Market Verdors:

Asahi Kasei

SK Inovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

MPI

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Sci & Tech

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Yiteng New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

FSDH

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

By Types:

Dry Method

Wet Method

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Battery Separator Films Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Battery Separator Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dry Method

1.4.3 Wet Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battery Separator Films Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Power Vehicle

1.5.4 Electric Power Storage

1.5.5 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Battery Separator Films Market

1.8.1 Global Battery Separator Films Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Battery Separator Films Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Battery Separator Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Battery Separator Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Battery Separator Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Battery Separator Films Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Battery Separator Films Sales Revenue Market Share by

