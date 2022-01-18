Global Pigment Ink Binder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pigment inks are fixed by creating adhesion of the pigment with the fabric. Pigment inks contain binder which typically is polymer-based compound. During the fixation process this polymer is heated to a temp where it plasticizes (gets converted to semi solid-state) and then creates a bond between fibers of fabric and pigment particles in the ink. This in a sort creates a physical bond between the pigment particle and the fabric. This binder plays a highly critical role in the performance of the pigment inks. Right from ink stability, nozzle jetting performance, preventing clogging of the print-head to ensuring fastness of the inks on fabric, having minimum feel are various things depending on the binder.Global Pigment Ink Binder key players include BASF, DSM, Showa Denko Materials, DOW, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Acrylic Binder is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Advertising and Image Pigment Ink, followed by Textile Pigment Ink.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

DSM

Showa Denko Materials

DOW

Huntsman

Mitsui Chemical

Morchem Inc

Songwon

Wacker Chemical

Indofil Industries Limited

APEC

Kemiteks

GB Chemical

By Types:

Acrylic Binder

Polyurethane Binder

By Applications:

Advertising and Image Pigment Ink

Textile Pigment Ink

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pigment Ink Binder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pigment Ink Binder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylic Binder

1.4.3 Polyurethane Binder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pigment Ink Binder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Advertising and Image Pigment Ink

1.5.3 Textile Pigment Ink

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pigment Ink Binder Market

1.8.1 Global Pigment Ink Binder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pigment Ink Binder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pigment Ink Binder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pigment Ink Binder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pigment Ink Binder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pigment Ink Binder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pigment Ink Binder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Pigment Ink Binder Sales Volume

