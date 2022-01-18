Global Fermenters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fermenters market was valued at 1407.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fermenters are used for creating proper environment for the growth of microorganisms or driving biochemically active substances derived from such organisms. Fermenters are basically utilized for the growth and maintenance of a population of bacterial or fungal cells in a controlled mode.The rapid growing fermented beverage industry is expected to significantly drive the demand for fermenter systems and solutions during the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of a variety of beers and wines in the emerging economies worldwide. According to the Brewer`s Association, in 2017, the craft beer sales continued to grow at a rate of about 5% by volume, which reached 12.7% of the US beer market, in terms of volume.

By Market Verdors:

Eppendorf (Germany)

Sartorius (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pierre Guerin (France)

CerCell ApS (Denmark)

Electrolab Biotech (UK)

Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands)

GEA Group (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Bioengineering AG (Switzerland)

Zeta Holding (Austria)

bbi-biotech (Germany)

By Types:

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Applications:

Food

Beverages

Healthcare & Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

