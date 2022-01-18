Global Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited. The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar. Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

By Types:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

By Applications:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Paints and Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Paints and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Water-Based Paint

1.4.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.4.4 Powder Paint

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paints and Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Architectural

1.5.3 Traffic

1.5.4 Wood

1.5.5 Industrial Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Paints and Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Paints and Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints and Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Paints and Coatings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.

