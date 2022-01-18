Global Phenylboronic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phenylboronic acid or benzeneboronic acid, abbreviated as PhB(OH)2 where Ph is the phenyl group C6H5-, is a boronic acid containing a phenyl substituent and two hydroxyl groups attached to boron. Phenylboronic acid is white powder and is commonly used in organic synthesis. Boronic acids are mild Lewis acids which are generally stable and easy to handle, making them important to organic synthesis.Hebei Maison Chemical, Optima Chemical, Beijing Purechem and Jinan Finer Chemical are the main players of the global Phenylboronic Acid market, among which top 3 manufactures, Hebei Maison Chemical, Optima Chemical and Beijing Purechem, accounted for almost 74% market share in 2019. Phenylboronic Acid has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Liquid Crystal Material, etc. In 2019, the major application was Pharmaceutical Intermediates, with a global market share of over 52%. China and USA made the major part of global Phenylboronic Acid consumption in 2019, with a market share of over 85% in total. Other major consumption region are Japan, Europe, South Korea and India, etc, which occupied about 12% of global market together.

By Market Verdors:

Hebei Maison Chemical

Optima Chemical

Beijing Purechem

Jinan Finer Chemical

Midori Kagaku

UIV Chem

Denisco

Triveni Chemicals

Beijing Golden Olive

By Types:

99% Phenylboronic Acid

98% Phenylboronic Acid

95-98% Phenylboronic Acid

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Liquid Crystal Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

