Global Titanium Tetrachloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Titanium Tetrachloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium. Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions. The industry`s leading producers are Chemours, Tronox and Venator, with revenues of 27.51%, 21.11% and 5.86% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Chemours

Tronox

Venator

Kronos

INEOS

ISK

TOHO TITANIUM

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Lomon Billions

CITIC Titanium

Ansteel(Pangang Group Vanadium&Titanium)

Tianyuan Group

Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials

Henan Longxing Titanium

Cangzhou Heli Chemicals

By Types:

High Titanium Slag

Rutile

By Applications:

Titanium Dioxides Manufacturing

Precursor of Titanium Metals and Powders

Catalysts

