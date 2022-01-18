Global SEBS Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

SEBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polyethylene – Polystyrene) is a linear triblock copolymer, of which polystyrene is the end section, ethylene and butane copolymer are intermediate elastomeric blocks. SEBS is obtained from SBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polystyrene) by hydrogenation. SEBS has good resistance with weather, heat, compressive deformation and solvent.Styrene and butadiene are the main raw materials for the production of the SEBS. Most manufacture companies can produce raw materials buy themselves. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. SEBS is often applied in covering material, car accessories, sealing material, toy, modified engineering plastics and other industries, of which covering material occupies the largest share. The consumers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. USA is the largest consumption region, which consumption reached 106.50 KMT in 2015. The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan were 20.16%, 33.63%, 18.51%, 13.22% and 6.81% in 2015. Japan is the largest export region and the net export volume reached 9.95 KMT in 2015. The SEBS industry has a high relatively concentration and the top four accounted for 66.36% share in 2015. Kraton is the largest producer in the world, which production reached 108.57 KMT in 2015. USA is the largest production region and the share reached 33.78% share in 2015. The world SEBS consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 4.5 % in the next five years. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth owing to larger demand in the downstream and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. The market in developing countries (such as China) will have a faster growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

Kraton

Dynasol

Eni

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

LCY

Sinopec

By Types:

Particles

Powder

By Applications:

Covering Material

Car Accessories

Sealing Material

Toy

Engineering Plastics Modification

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SEBS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SEBS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Particles

1.4.3 Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SEBS Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Covering Material

1.5.3 Car Accessories

1.5.4 Sealing Material

1.5.5 Toy

1.5.6 Engineering Plastics Modification

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global SEBS Market

1.8.1 Global SEBS Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SEBS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SEBS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global SEBS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers SEBS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global SEBS Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SEBS Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America SEBS Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America SEBS Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America SEBS Sales Volume Capacity, Revenu

