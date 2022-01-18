Global CVD SiC Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CVD SiC is a kind of SiC materials produced via Chemical Vapor Deposition(CVD) process.CVD SiC material has a unique combination of excellent thermal, electrical and chemical properties that makes it well-suited to applications across semi-conductor industries where a high performance material is required. Due to the high technology barrier, the industry is mainly held by a few companies, such as Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek and so on. With its more applications in downstream industry, global production of CVD SiC experienced fast growth, increasing from 808 MT in 2013 to 1088 MT in 2017. Global market size of CVD SiC is relatively small presently, because of the limited supply. The market was valued at 134.50 million USD in 2017. North America and Japan are the key consumption regions. The total two regions accounted for 78.27% share in the year. In order to meet downstream various demand, CVD SiC manufacturers are trying to expand their supply as well as providing innovative and advanced CVD SiC products to the semiconductor industry as well as other industries. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising future, considering the current demand. Once the technology barrier is overcome, more capacity will be released and the market will grow faster.

By Market Verdors:

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

Dow

AGC

SKC solmics

By Types:

High Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

Low Resistivity Grade

By Applications:

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CVD SiC Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CVD SiC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High Resistivity Grade

1.4.3 Middle Resistivity Grade

1.4.4 Low Resistivity Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CVD SiC Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rapid Thermal Process Components

1.5.3 Plasma Etch Components

1.5.4 Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

1.5.5 LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global CVD SiC Market

1.8.1 Global CVD SiC Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CVD SiC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global CVD SiC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global CVD SiC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers CVD SiC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global CVD SiC Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global CVD SiC Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America CVD SiC Sales Volume

3.3.1

