Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Building materials cover a wide range of materials. Materials used in spunbonded nonwovens mainly refer to roof waterproofing materials, followed by wall insulation, wall-based waterproofing, pipeline protection, underground drainage and prevention of root growth. Materials that infringe on buildings and other uses.

By Market Verdors:

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

GSE Environmental, Inc. (US)

Hanes Geo Components (US)

Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)

Bonar Technical Fabrics (Belgium)

Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri Spa (Italy)

Polymer Group Inc. (US)

Propex Operating Company, LLC (US)

Raven Industries, Inc. (US)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US)

Tenax Corporation (US)

Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (US)

Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (US)

By Types:

PP

PET

PE

By Applications:

Construction

Road Paving

Roof

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PP

1.4.3 PET

1.4.4 PE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Road Paving

1.5.4 Roof

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Woven Construction Fabrics Sal

