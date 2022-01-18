Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.BASF, Honeywell, DSM Chemicals, LANXESS and UBE are the top 5 of global Ammonium Sulphate, with 23% market shares. The consumption shares of North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India were 11%, 16%, 10%, 23% and 4%. Southeast Asia is the main import region, which has few manufacturers and China is the main export region.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Honeywell

DSM Chemicals

LANXESS

UBE

OCI Nitrogen

KuibyshevAzot

Domo Chemicals

JSC Grodno Azot

GSFC

Ostchem

Sinopec

Shandong Haili

Datang Power

Juhua

Zhejiang Hengyi

Tian Chen

Sanning

Hongye Group

Shandong Wolan Biology

By Types:

Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

By Applications:

Fertilizer

Industrial Use

Food Additive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ammonium Sulphate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

1.4.3 Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Industrial Use

1.5.4 Food Additive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ammonium Sulphate Market

1.8.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ammonium Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ammonium Sulphate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ammonium Sulphate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ammonium Sulphate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ammonium Sulph

