Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Re-dispersible latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene. Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe`s economies in a state of slow growth, re-dispersible latex powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe`s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe`s re-dispersible latex powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export re-dispersible latex powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. In future, the re-dispersible latex powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe re-dispersible latex powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition. In recent few years, re-dispersible latex powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the re-dispersible latex powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth.

By Market Verdors:

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

By Types:

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

By Applications:

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 VAE Type

1.4.3 VAE-Veo Va Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

1.5.3 Construction and Tile Adhesives

1.5.4 Putty Powder

1.5.5 Dry-mix Mortars

1.5.6 Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

1.5.7 Caulks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market

1.8.1 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Production Sites, Area Served,

