Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Today`s graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found. Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders. In 2017, the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is valued at 6295 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 64504 K USD by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 39.44% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest market of grapheme oxide, in terms of sales volume, according for about 51.8% in 2017. Currently, Global Graphene Group, Graphenea, Garmor, ACS Material and The Sixth Element Materials are major manufacturers of this industry. Global Graphene Group is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Global Graphene Group was 54.2 M Kg, and the company held a share of 26.82%. Graphene oxide is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied, most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. Although the profit margin of graphene oxide is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable. Currently, the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry looks more like a conceptual product, and the high prices limit the development of the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry. Few downstream consumers can accept such a high price even if GO has shown good performance.

By Market Verdors:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

Nanoinnova

By Types:

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

By Applications:

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Graphene Oxide (GO) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Graphene Oxide Solution

1.4.3 Graphene Oxide Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transparent Conductive Films

1.5.3 Composites

1.5.4 Energy-Related Materials

1.5.5 Biology and Medicine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market

1.8.1 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Graphene Oxide (GO) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Sales Revenue Market Share by Re

