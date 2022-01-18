Global 1-Octanol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global 1-Octanol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition4 min read
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
1-Octanol (synonym name: Caprylic Alcohol) is the organic compound with the molecular formula CH3 (CH2)7OH. It is a fatty alcohol. Many other isomers are also known generically as octanols.1-Octanol is a liquid with colorless (to pale yellow liquid), fresh and orange-pose odor. 1-Octanol belongs to the group of primary aliphatic alcohols within a carbon chain length range of C 6-24. It is a fatty alcohol. 1-Octanol production is mainly concentrated in South Asia, EU and USA at present, the output of the three regions occupies about 79.23% of global 1-octanol production. The main market players are Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, PTTGC, Musim Mas, Sasol, Basf and KLK Oleo, etc Compared with a million-ton-production market size of isobutyl alcohol, 1-octanol is just a small market because the downstream application of 1-octanol is much smaller than the isobutyl alcohol. 1-octanol can be classified into two types: industrial grade and food grade, survey results showed that 80.29% of the 1-octanol market is industrial grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 1-octanol. So, 1-octanol has a huge market potential in the future. China is now one of the major consumption regions in 1-octanol market, but it mainly depends on import from South Asia in fact. The price of the 1-octanol in China has increased a lot in the past years.
By Market Verdors:
- Kao Chem
- Ecogreen Oleo
- PTTGC
- Musim Mas
- Sasol
- Basf
- KLK Oleo
- Emery
- P&G Chem
- VVF
- Axxence
- Auro Chemicals
- Huachen Energy
- Xiyingmen Oil
- YouYang Ind
- Liaoning Huaxing
By Types:
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
By Applications:
- Chemical intermediates
- Cosmetics
- Food
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 1-Octanol Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 1-Octanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Industrial Grade
1.4.3 Food Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 1-Octanol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Chemical intermediates
1.5.3 Cosmetics
1.5.4 Food
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global 1-Octanol Market
1.8.1 Global 1-Octanol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global 1-Octanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global 1-Octanol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global 1-Octanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers 1-Octanol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global 1-Octanol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global 1-Octanol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America 1-Octanol Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America 1-Octanol Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North America 1-Octanol Sales Volume Capaci
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/