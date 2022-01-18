Global Refrigerant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again.China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest consumption area of refrigerant. And its consumption share of refrigerant is responsible for 356.3 K MT in the world in 2015. The Europe, USA and Japan are other major consumption area. The Europe consumes 191.9 K MT and the number in the USA is 135.4 K MT in 2015. Consumption of refrigerant in Japan is smaller than the USA which is about 63 K MT in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Chemours

Honeywell

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Linde

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yuean Chemical

Ying Peng Chemical

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

China Fluoro Technology

By Types:

HCFC

HFC

HC

By Applications:

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

