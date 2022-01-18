Global Zinc Pyrithione Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc pyrithione (also known as Zinc Omadine or Zinc 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide) is a chemical complex which has been used since the 1930s. It has a number of applications, of which the most famous is probably Dandruff Shampoo. Most products which are designed to fight dandruff contain this complex. Other hair and skin products also contain this complex, as do certain prescription medications, and it also has some industrial uses, most notably in paints.The industry`s leading producers, Lonza, Regen Chem and Kumar Organic, accounted for 64.92 per cent of revenues in 2019. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, at more than 49 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Lonza

Regen Chem

Kumar Organic

Minghong Fine Chem

Vivimed (Clariant)

SANITIZED AG

Kolon Life Science

Chugoku Kogyo

Liyuan Chem

Zhufeng Fine Chem

Tinci

Salicylates and Chemicals

Shivam Ind

By Types:

Industrial Powder

Cosmetic Powder

Cosmetic Emulsion

By Applications:

Dandruff Shampoo

Coating and Painting

Cosmetic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

