Global Diisobutyl Adipate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DIBA (Di isobuthyl Adipate) is a diester of isobutyl alcohol and Adipic AcidEurope is the dominate producer of DIBA & DBA, the production was 1526 MT in 2015, accounting for about 47.24% of the total amount. The production of USA was 413 MT in 2015, with the market share of 12.79%. Main players of Europe and USA are Lanxess, Basf, Domus Chem, Hallstar, DEZA, occupied about 41.30% production market share in 2015. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 15.45% in 2015. Plasticizer accounted for the largest market with about 59.93% of the global volume consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2021. With over 18.79% share in the DIBA & DBA market, Cosmetic was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of DIBA & DBA is lower year by year from 4721 $/MT in 2011 to 3155 $/MT in 2015. The profit was about 28.27% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

DBA

DIBA

By Applications:

Plasticizer

Cosmetic

Coating

