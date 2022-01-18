Global High Purity Arsenic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High purity Arsenic is needed to produce III/V-semiconductors like GaAs, which is used to make high frequency integrated circuits (power amplifiers in cell phones, radar technology, wireless devices etc.) as well in the manufacture of LED`s and laser diodes.Globally, the main manufacturers of High Purity Arsenic include Furukawa?PPM Pure Metals and Donghai Dongfang High-purity Electronic Material?etc. Furukawa has the largest market share of nearly 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 50%.

By Market Verdors:

Furukawa

PPM Pure Metals

Shandong Humon Smelting

Haichen Optoelectronic

Jiangxi Deyi Semicondctor Technology

Donghai Dongfang High-purity Electronic Material

Zhongtianli

By Types:

5N5

6N

7N

7N+

By Applications:

Semiconductor

LED

Laser Diodes

