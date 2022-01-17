Global Active Calcium Silicate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Active calcium silicate is special chemically coated calcium silicate used in various application segments. It is extensively used owing to its technical properties such as sound adsorption and high-temperature resistance. It is widely available in the form of blocks, powder, and boards.Insulation has emerged as the leading application segment and accounted for 28.84% of the global volume share in 2016. This growth is driven by increasing need from various high insulation industries such as petrochemical, steel, and glass. Moreover, owing to its dynamic nature, it is extensively utilized in the production of acoustic tiles and wallboards in order to provide sound proofing and make them resistible to fire.

By Market Verdors:

Promat International NV

Skamol A/S

American Elements Corporation

HIL Limited

Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical

Johns Manville Corporation

MLA Group of Companies

Ramco Industries

By Types:

0.99

0.95

By Applications:

Ceramics

Fire Protection

Cement

Paints & Coatings

