Global Adsorbent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Honeywell International

CLARIANT

ZEOCHEM

ARKEMA

AXENS

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Cabot

Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America

ZEOLYST International

By Types:

Activated Alumina

Activated Charcoal

Activated Clay

Alumina Silica Gel

Metal Oxides

Polymer Adsorbents

Zeolites

By Applications:

Oil & Gas Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Air Separation

Nuclear Waste Remediation

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Removal

Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning (RAC) Systems

Water Treatment

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Adsorbent Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Adsorbent Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Activated Alumina

1.4.3 Activated Charcoal

1.4.4 Activated Clay

1.4.5 Alumina Silica Gel

1.4.6 Metal Oxides

1.4.7 Polymer Adsorbents

1.4.8 Zeolites

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adsorbent Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas Refining

1.5.3 Chemicals/Petrochemicals

1.5.4 Air Separation

1.5.5 Nuclear Waste Remediation

1.5.6 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Removal

1.5.7 Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning (RAC) Systems

1.5.8 Water Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Adsorbent Market

1.8.1 Global Adsorbent Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adsorbent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adsorbent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adsorbent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Adsorbent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales

