Global Electroless Plating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electroless Nickel Plating is the deposition of a nickel-phophorous alloy onto a metal substrate without the use of an electrical current.Thera are many Electroless Plating manufactures in the world, global Electroless Plating production will reach about 118938 K m2 in 2016 from 82140 K m2 in 2011. The average growth is about 7.68% from 2011 to 2016. Electroless Plating production main focus on USA, Europe and China, USA Electroless Plating production took about 29.02%, Europe Electroless Plating production took about 27.14% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 16.36%. Global demand of Electroless Plating has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 7.78%, and similar to production growth. Electroless Plating major type is Low-phosphorus electroless nickel,Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel,High-phosphorus electroless nickel ,Electroless copper ,Electroless composites.Downstream applications field include Chemical Industry,Oil Industry,Automotive Industry,Electronics Industry,Aerospace Industry,Machinery Industry, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Electroless Plating, and stimulate the development of Electroless Plating industry. Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Electroless Plating retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Electroless Plating brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Electroless Plating field.

By Market Verdors:

MacDermid

Atotech

Aalberts Surface Treatment

Japan Kanigen

Collini

Okuno chemical industries

Coventya

Electroplating Engineers of Japan

Argos SpA

Thermocompact

KC Jones Plating Company

Micron srl

PacTech

Advanced Surface Technologies

NiTEC

By Types:

Medium-phosphorus Electroless Nickel

Low-phosphorus Electroless Nickel

High-phosphorus Electroless Nickel

Electroless Copper

Electroless Composites

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Electronics Industry

Aerospace Industry

Machinery Industry

