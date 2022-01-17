Global Braze Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.China is the biggest supply market, which currently has a 47.55% production market share of the total industry, followed by the USA with 16.24% % and Asia (excepting China) (15.49%). The global average price of braze materials is in the decreasing trend, from 39.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 30.2 USD/Kg in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of braze materials includes nickel base, cobalt base, silver base, gold base, aluminum base, copper base, etc. and the proportion of aluminum base in 2015 is about 22%, and the nickel base enjoys 21% market share. The downstream applications of brazing materials are mainly appliance industry, transportation industry, electrical and electronic industry, construction equipment industry, etc. Appliance industry, electrical and electronic industry and construction industry are the major application area by market value, which account for more than 27% of the total market in 2015. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2015. Following China, USA and Asia (excepting China) are in the important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.09% and 18.50% in 2015. At present, the technology in the developed country is at an advanced level. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Hangzhou Huaguang, Zhejiang Seleno, Shanghai CIMIC and so on.

By Market Verdors:

Harris Products Group

Lucas-Milhaupt

Umicore

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johnson Matthey

Oerlikon Metco

Indium Corporation

Fusion

Wall Colmonoy

Tokyo Braze

Bellman-Melcor

Aimtek

Hangzhou Huaguang

Zhejiang Seleno

Shanghai CIMIC

ZRIME

Hebei Yuguang

Jinhua Jinzhong

Zhongshan Huazhong

Changshu Huayin

Tongling Xinxin

SAWC

By Types:

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Silver Base

Gold Base

Aluminum Base

Copper Base

By Applications:

Appliance

Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Construction

Arts and Jewelry

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Braze Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Braze Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Nickel Base

1.4.3 Cobalt Base

1.4.4 Silver Base

1.4.5 Gold Base

1.4.6 Aluminum Base

1.4.7 Copper Base

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Braze Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Appliance

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronic

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Arts and Jewelry

1.5.7 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Braze Market

1.8.1 Global Braze Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Braze Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Braze Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Braze Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Braze Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Braze Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Braze Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Braze Sales Volume

