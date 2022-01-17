Global Amorphous Ribbons Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Amorphous strip is a new type of soft magnetic alloy material. It uses internationally advanced ultra-quick cooling technology to directly cool the molten metal at a rate of millions degrees per second to form an amorphous thin strip with a thickness of 25-35 µm to obtain the combination of amorphous alloy structure with short-range order and long-range disorder in atomic arrangement, which is completely different from traditional metals and alloy materials in microstructure. Therefore, in terms of physical properties, chemical properties, mechanical properties and many other aspects, it has unparalleled excellent characteristics comparing with traditional metal materials. In addition, the preparation process is completely different from the traditional metallurgical process. The amorphous ribbon is made from molten steel in one step, eliminating the need for multiple processes such as casting, forging, intermediate annealing, and rolling in the traditional metallurgical process. With saving a lot of energy and no emissions of pollutants, amorphous alloy is known as a new green material with environmental protection, energy saving and high efficiency.Among the different types of amorphous ribbons, the iron-based type held the maximum market share with about 75% in 2019. For the major players of amorphous ribbons, the Hitachi Metals maintained its first place in the ranking with about 42% of the market share in 2019, much more than other players.

By Market Verdors:

Hitachi Metals

Advanced Technology & Materials

Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology

Zheijiang Zhaojing Electrical Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Henan Zhongyue amorphous new materials

China Amorphous Technology

Anhui Wuhu Junhua Technology Material

Londerful New Material Technology

Foshan Huaxin microlite Pioneer Metals

By Types:

Iron-Based

Cobalt-Based

By Applications:

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amorphous Ribbons Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amorphous Ribbons Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Iron-Based

1.4.3 Cobalt-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amorphous Ribbons Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Distribution Transformer

1.5.3 Electric Machinery

1.5.4 Electronic Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amorphous Ribbons Market

1.8.1 Global Amorphous Ribbons Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amorphous Ribbons Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amorphous Ribbons Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amorphous Ribbons Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amorphous Ribbons Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amorphous Ribbons Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Amorphous Ribbons Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Amorphous Ribbons Sales Volume

