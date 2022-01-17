Global Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solid Phase Extraction Apparatus is used for sample preparation through solid phase extraction process. SPE is widely used for many sample matrix types such as water, beverages, serum, urine, milk, pharmaceuticals and food products. Market competition is intense. Gilson, LCTech, Thermo Scientific, Shimadzu are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future. There are a lot of manufacturers in China, but the production quality is uneven. Limited by economic level, the consumption is lower than developed countries.

By Market Verdors:

Gilson

LCTech

Thermo Scientific

Shimadzu

Tecan

Biotage

Perkin Elmer

FMS

Reeko

Horizon

Lab Tech

Beijing Titan

By Types:

Small Volume

Large Volume

By Applications:

Pharma

Academia

Hospital & Clinical

Environmental

