Global Conductive Textiles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. In addition, the sports & fitness end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of conductive textiles in the development of wearable devices that are mainly utilized in the healthcare and sports & fitness sectors has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.

By Market Verdors:

Parker Chomerics

Toray Industries Inc.

Laird PLC

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Bekaert

Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.

Emei Group

Sheildex Trading

AiQ Smart Clothing

Holland Shielding System

MarKTek Inc.

Coatex Industries

Swift Textile Metalizing LLC

Jarden Applied Materials

HFC Shielding

By Types:

Woven Textile

Non-Woven Textile

Knitted Textile

By Applications:

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Conductive Textiles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Conductive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Woven Textile

1.4.3 Non-Woven Textile

1.4.4 Knitted Textile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Conductive Textiles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military & Defense

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Sports & Fitness

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Conductive Textiles Market

1.8.1 Global Conductive Textiles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Conductive Textiles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Conductive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Conductive Textiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Conductive Textiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Conductive Textiles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Conductive Textiles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (

