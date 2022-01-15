Global Metronidazole Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metronidazole market was valued at 122.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .48% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metronidazole is an antibiotic and antiprotozoal medication, with the chemical formula C6H9N3O3 of can be used either alone or with other antibiotics to treat pelvic inflammatory disease, endocarditis, and bacterial vaginosis among others. Metronidazole is white crystalline powder, which can also be called as Fragyl Orvagil, Trichazol, Metronid, etc.The metronidazole industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry and the giant manufactures mainly focus in Hubei province?such as Hongyuan and Yinhe. With the future capacity growth, China metronidazole production is in the rising trend. With the raw material changes, the global metronidazole average price is in the decline trend. The global metronidazole production shows an increasing trend. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of the metronidazole industry. In two years, with the development of the metronidazole industry, waste water has become a serious source of pollution. Therefore some companies mainly pay attention to improving technology process, in order to form circular production and reduce costs. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies.

By Market Verdors:

Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical

Saikang Pharmaceutical

Zhongan Pharmaceutical

Wuyao Pharmaceutical

Yichang Changjiang Pharmaceutical

Tongji Pharmaceutical

Hongda Pharmaceutical

Topsun Pharmaceutical

Unichem Laboratories

CordenPharma Farchemia

API Polpharma

Manav Drugs

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Aarti Drugs

By Types:

Glyoxal Process

Ethidene Diamine Process

By Applications:

Metronidazole Tablets

Metronidazole Capsule

Metronidazole Injection

