Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market was valued at 224.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) or Dorsal Column Stimulator (DCS) is a type of implantable neuromodulation device (sometimes called a “pain pacemaker”) that is used to send electrical signals to select areas of the spinal cord (dorsal columns) for the treatment of certain pain conditions. SCS is a consideration for people who have a pain condition that has not responded to more conservative therapy.The classification of spinal cord stimulation devices includes rechargeable type and non-rechargeable type. The proportion of rechargeable type in 2017 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Spinal cord stimulation devices are widely used in failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain and other field. The most proportion of spinal cord stimulation devices is for failed back surgery syndrome, and the proportion in 2017 is 43.95%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Nevro, Nuvectra are the leaders of the industry. And top 3 account for around 79% of the total market share. These existing companies are making investments in several research activities to launch new devices.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Nevro

Nuvectra

By Types:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

By Applications:

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain

